'LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold': PM Modi cites Judas to attack Pinarayi Vijayan government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targetted Kerala's ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam, saying the CPI(M)-led government "betrayed" the people of the state just as Judas did to Lord Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

He also slammed the LDF government over the manner in which it dealt with the agitation against the decision to implement a Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in all age groups into Sabarimala temple, saying the Left dispensation should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees.

Addressing his first election rally in Palakkad where 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is contesting as the BJP candidate, Modi also criticised the UDF over corruption, saying during its rule, the Congress-led government did not even spare rays of sun, a reference to the solar panel scam.

The veteran BJP leader claimed that the politics of the southern state was seeing a major shift driven by aspirations of the youth who have questioned the "match-fixing" politics of the LDF and the opposition UDF.

The PM also attacked the ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam

"Today I have come among you to seek your blessings for the BJP in the upcoming state elections. I have come here with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala," he said further.

"Today I have come among you to seek your blessings for the BJP in the upcoming state elections. I have come here with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala," he said further.

"Left parties have been in power here many times. But their leaders still behave like junior-level goons. Under them, political rivals are killed, hacked and beaten. BJP govt in Kerala will stop this violence," Modi remarked while raking up the recent incidents of the political violence in the poll-bound state.

"Kerala and tourism have a close link. Sadly, LDF & UDF have not done much to improve tourism infrastructure here. We want technology to serve as a basis for growth," Modi said.

#WATCH | These parties (of UDF & LDF) are ashamed of the culture of our land. Their leaders abuse our traditions & ethos. LDF govt should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees. UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening: PM Modi in Palakkad pic.twitter.com/Ci9Ec1ZGVe — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

"Our government is undertaking many steps for the growth of agriculture and the welfare of farmers. For many years, governments promised MSP hikes, but it was our government that had the honour of raising the MSP for farmers," the Prime Minister added while defending the recently passed agri laws.

"The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology."

"In West Bengal, Congress & Left are one; they were partners in UPA 1 in Delhi. The Left continued to give issue-based support to Congress to UPA 2 but here in Kerala during elections they put allegations."

"Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift. This shift is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first time voter in the state. For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voters of Kerala are asking- what is this match fixing?", Modi said.

Training guns on the LDF and the UDF over the Sabarimala temple issue, Modi said, "LDF government should be ashamed of showering Lathis on innocent devotees. UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening. I am proud to belong to a party that has, is and will always defend the culture of our land."

"I want to tell the LDF and UDF: If you abuse our culture, we will not be mute spectators," he said, referring to the agitation led by party's state unit chief K Surendran to protect faith in the state.

"Our state unit President Surendran Ji was arrested and ill-treated by the Kerala government. What was his crime? That he spoke for Kerala's traditions?" Modi asked.

Taking on the Left parties on political violence in the state, Modi said they have been in power many times in Kerala but their leaders still behave like junior level goons or party leaders.

"Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are killed, hacked, beaten," Modi said.

"For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voter of Kerala is asking — what is this match fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them The Prime Minister is on his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls. He is also scheduled to address election rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," he remarked.

"'Metroman' Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern& improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala's progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala," Modi said while backing the BJP candidate from Palakkad.

He promised that if voted to power, the BJP government will stop the culture of violence in the southern state.

"In a democracy we can have political differences. But, violence is not acceptable. So many of our young BJP Karyakartas have lost their lives. A BJP government in Kerala will stop this culture of violence", Modi said.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With ANI and PTI Inputs)