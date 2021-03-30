PM Modi’s visit: Security beefed-up in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Palakkad on Tuesday morning as part of the NDA election campaign. On Monday, many roads were blocked as part of security measures and the traffic was diverted through other pocket roads.

The Prime Minister will touch down at the Indira Gandhi stadium grounds at 10.45am. He will then travel by road to the venue at the Fort Maidan and will address an election rally there.

All the 12 NDA candidates in the district will take part in the rally which will begin at 9.30am. Many national and state-level leaders are scheduled to take part in the rally. Members of the public can attend.

There will be traffic regulations in the town in connection with the visit of the PM from 9am to 2pm. The vehicles which arrive with party workers and the public should drop off their occupants at the Fort Maidan before 9am and return from there.