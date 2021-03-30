STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pro-CPM Kerala cops coercing officers to cast votes for Left: Special Branch

The state police chief had earlier warned cops not to influence those who arrive for casting their postal votes.

Published: 30th March 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, LDF

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Branch has reported that some of the Police Association members leaning towards the CPM have been pressuring the cops to cast their postal votes for Left candidates.

In the previous elections there were widespread allegations that some of the association members had collected the postal votes of policemen and cast their votes all by themselves.

However, this time around too, there has been no let-up in the complaints though the postal voting booths were set up in respective places. 

The Special Branch reported that the office-bearers and left-leaning cops waited outside the booths and dictated to the voters whom to vote for.

The incidents were reported in Thiruvananthapuram rural, Kollam and Kozhikode districts.

Though these incidents were brought to the attention of the District Superintendents, no action has been taken so far, sources said.

