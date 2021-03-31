Congress ousts Lathika Subhash

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lathika Subhash, former Mahila Congress state president, has been removed from the primary membership of the Congress. This was announced by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Lathika had resigned from the party and also from the post of Mahila Congress state president in protest against denying a party ticket from Ettumanoor when Congress candidate list for the election was finalised. She had tonsured her head in protest at the party head-quarters here. Lathika is contesting as an independent candidate from Ettumanoor.