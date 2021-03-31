STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Disappointing that I can’t be like Pinarayi: EP Jayarajan

He said he would convince the CPM leadership in this regard.

Published: 31st March 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan

EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM central committee member and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, who was denied a seat this time due to the “two-term” norm followed by the party, said he would not contest in any elections in the future, even if the party demands so.

He said he would convince the CPM leadership in this regard.“Things are not as you see it. I’m getting old and cannot be actively involved in election activities. I will not fight in another election,” said Jayarajan. 

When pointed out that Pinarayi has also become old, the 70-year-old said: “Pinarayi Vijayan is a great person who possess extraordinary energy and talent. If I could be anywhere near his stature, I would become a great man. It’s my great disappointment that I cannot be like him. He has a clear vision about everything he does and is a determined man.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EP Jayarajan Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021 Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp