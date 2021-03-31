Disappointing that I can’t be like Pinarayi: EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM central committee member and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, who was denied a seat this time due to the “two-term” norm followed by the party, said he would not contest in any elections in the future, even if the party demands so.

He said he would convince the CPM leadership in this regard.“Things are not as you see it. I’m getting old and cannot be actively involved in election activities. I will not fight in another election,” said Jayarajan.

When pointed out that Pinarayi has also become old, the 70-year-old said: “Pinarayi Vijayan is a great person who possess extraordinary energy and talent. If I could be anywhere near his stature, I would become a great man. It’s my great disappointment that I cannot be like him. He has a clear vision about everything he does and is a determined man.”