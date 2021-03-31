Food Bill that CPM opposed helped it give kits: Rajmohan Unnithan

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

Congress has been coping lot of heat over ‘rice’ politics. What is your take on it?

The CPM had objected to the Food Security Bill (FSB) when it was first introduced. If not for FSB, they would not have been able to distribute rice and food kits to school students. Pinarayi Vijayan decided to release hoarded food grains now for political gains.

But pre-poll surveys project an LDF win?

CPM claims it’s a party of the working class. Look at the number of ads released and the TV poll surveys they sponsored. It is sure the campaign has been funded by KIIFB which, in turn, has left the state in a huge debt.

What’s your response to allegations of Cong-BJP deal?

Just because BJP had helped us once upon a time doesn’t mean that there is a deal. What’s now happening is that CPM is bent on ousting Congress and Modi wants to see a Congress-mukt Bharat. Birds of a feather flock together.

Has internal feud dented Congress’ chances in Malabar, especially in Kannur?

Leaders’ ego is Congress party’s bane. Many have their own hopes and aspirations and when they don’t achieve them, issues crop up.

Can Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka revive party fortunes?

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who attacks the BJP vociferously. Rahul is the hope of the Congress party and he is amply supported by his sister Priyanka.