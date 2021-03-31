Kerala poll a do-or-die battle for Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the day he took a surprise fishing trip off Thangassery coast in Kollam with two dozen fishermen, Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi has spent about a week in the state campaigning for the UDF for the assembly elections. Including his first visit of February 23-24 during which he highlighted the deep-sea fishing row, one of the poll planks of UDF, Rahul has so far visited the state three times, campaigning in the north, central and south regions.

He taught self-defence techniques to girl students of St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, warmly hugged and posed for photos with elderly women he met on the road and invited kids to his campaign vehicle wherever the road show stopped for brief speeches. During speeches, Rahul tried to highlight NYAY, which promises `6,000 to BPL families, and spoke about the need to defeat the divisive ideology promoted by BJP. He visited Sastha temple and Vavar mosque at Erumeli, thus identifying himself with the concerns of believers.

Before the public campaigning comes to an end in the state on April 4, Rahul is expected to campaign for UDF at least for two more days. His sister Priyanka Gandhi reached the state on Monday for a two-day whirlwind tour covering strategic constituencies.

The battle for Kerala is as crucial for the Gandhis as for the state Congress leadership. The May 2 verdict will determine Rahul’s decision whether to take up the Congress president post again or not. The party is set to elect a new head in June and Rahul has decided not to run for the post. With pressure mounting within the party for his return and the rebellion soft-launched by ‘G-23’ leaders, the Gandhi scion is rethinking the decision, it is learnt. It seems the Kerala election is seen by him as a self-appraisal as he is the Wayanad MP.

“With all odds against UDF, it is a real challenge to win in the state. Rahul is convinced of that. On his part, the preparation for elections began last November when the local body poll results were announced. If you see any freshness in the Congress candidate list and tough fight in some of LDF’s sitting constituencies where new faces are contesting, all that is due to his resolve,” said a Congress leader who expressed confidence of winning back the state.

The last round survey by the Congress central leadership is learnt to have identified 62 seats where victory is certain. Another 20 are classified as tough fight seats and the leadership is confident of wresting half of those through intensive last-minute campaign led by Rahul and Priyanka.

“This is how Pathanamthitta district got a place in Rahul’s campaign trail. Situation has changed there and we have high chances of winning back Aranmula, Ranni and Konni. Even Tiruvalla seems winnable,” said the leader. The same logic was behind bringing Rahul to Pala, where Mani C Kappan has posed a tough fight to Jose K Mani. He also went to Idukki where UDF candidates are posing tough contest in LDF’s sitting seats Peermade and Devikulam, and to Muvattupuzha where Mathew Kuzhalnadan has been working hard to defeat incumbent MLA Eldo Abraham.

“It is true that Rahul’s campaign has created a buzz. But, it is nowhere near the 2019 campaign when he was projected as the future PM. I don’t think he can create any magic this time,” said political scientist K M Sajad Ibrahim.In the past one month, Rahul visited Tamil Nadu twice and campaigned for candidates of DMK alliance in which Congress is a junior partner. He did a two-day hectic campaign tour of Assam where the Congress is trying hard to unseat the incumbent BJP government. Though he hasn’t travelled to West Bengal yet, sources say he would campaign there after the Kerala phase is over.

Winning Kerala and Assam is what Rahul aims for. Both were seen unlikely events as campaign started,. but things changed and hope is back on the party central leadership. Even if Assam slips, Kerala win will make him comfortable. “A win acquired through ground-level campaigning directly led by him will clear all confusion and reaffirm his claim for the party’s top post,” said the Congress leader. ‘If that doesn’t happen…’ is too unnerving an option for Congress leaders who don’t even want to think on those lines.