Poll panel identifies only 38,586 similar entries in poll rolls

Informs HC no modification, addition or deletion possible to weed out discrepancies after filing of nominations

Published: 31st March 2021 05:54 AM

EVM, Voting, Election

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Election Commission on Monday informed the High Court that it could only identify 38,586 demographically similar entries (DSEs) from 3,16,671 listings in the electoral rolls in the state. The commission filed the statement in response to a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to delete or freeze the multiple entries of names in the electoral rolls.

The Commission submitted that in respect of each of the 38,586 DSEs, physical verification would be conducted by the Booth Level Officers (BLO) and it would be marked in the ASD (absentees, shifted and dead) list. Such list would be furnished to the presiding offices along with the voters’ list to prevent bogus voting. The commission also submitted that no modification, addition and deletion were possible to weed out the discrepancies in the electoral roll after the last date of filing the nomination, which ended on March 19.

To prevent impersonation of absentee, shifted and duplicate/ dead voters whose names continue to appear in the electoral rolls, a list of such voters was prepared and provided to the presiding officers concerned. If any persons listed in the ASD list turned up, his/her identity would be verified before allowing such a person to vote. Besides, a thumb impression of such voters would be taken. Extra precaution had been taken to ensure that those found in the ASD list could not vote more than once, the panel told court.

Chennithala said the Election Commission and Chief Electoral Officer were not serious about tackling the issue of multiple entries. He also suggested that BLOs be directed to solicit the choice of the voters in writing with signature or thumb impression in advance of the voters who had names in more than one polling booths and report the same to the presiding officers and other presiding officers of booths where such voter had entered his/her name. The court reserved its verdict on his petition.

Election Commission Kerala Elections
