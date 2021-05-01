Attack on woman on train: Kerala HC initiates suo motu case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday initiated a case suo motu in the incident where a woman passenger was attacked on board the Punalur passenger train around 10am at Olipuram in Ernakulam on April 28. The woman sustained injuries to her head after she jumped off the train to escape. She is under treatment in Kochi.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas initiated suo motu proceedings based on newspaper reports of the incident. The court directed the State Police Chief and the Railway authorities, including the security commissioner, to hold a joint meeting and devise a method to ensure passenger safety. The court also ordered that a report be submitted to it within six weeks.