STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt ponders full lockdown in districts with big caseload

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting of the Covid situation here on Friday, Pinarayi said the state would adopt more stringent restrictions from May 4.

Published: 01st May 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Though the state is witnessing a spike in Covid 19 cases, the Ernakulam Broadway market continues to see a heavy rush | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On A day when the state reported 37,199 new Covid cases, CM Pinarayi Vijayan warned that full lockdown may have to be imposed in districts with alarming infection rate.Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting of the Covid situation here on Friday, Pinarayi said the state would adopt more stringent restrictions from May 4.

Banks will function till 2pm and the public will be able to avail of banking services till 1pm. Only those government offices handling emergency services will function.Shops selling essential items will remain open, and only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed from hotels and restaurants. Pillion rider will be allowed on two-wheelers only if the person is a family member. Double masking has been made compulsory for two-wheeler riders.   

No curbs on freight movement, air or rail travel

There will be no restrictions on freight movement and for those who travel by air or rail. Ration shops and civil supplies stores will remain open. The CM directed local bodies not to declare lockdown on their own.
Curbs are being imposed by declaring Section 144 in places where cases are on the rise. Only the disaster management authorities at the national, state and district level, chief secretary, revenue secretary and district collector (district magistrate) concerned have the power to issue these orders depending on the circumstances. 

Strict curbs will be imposed in areas declared as containment zones. Only the most essential activities are allowed in these places. This can be strengthened by dividing the micro-containment zones into clusters as was done successfully in Kottayam district, the CM said.He said the government will take strong legal action against those spreading misinformation. The government will continue to take stern action against institutions that do not take the issue seriously despite warnings of an escalation of Covid outbreak. Restrictions and checking in harbours will be strengthened.

The CM announced that oxygen war rooms will be set up in all districts. There will be an oxygen war room at the state level. It will handle issues that cannot be resolved at the district level.The required number of beds, ICU beds, ventilators and ambulance have been increased. Manpower resources in the health sector are also being strengthened along with facilities, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown COVID 19 Kerala second covid wave
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp