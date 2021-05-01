Govt ponders full lockdown in districts with big caseload

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On A day when the state reported 37,199 new Covid cases, CM Pinarayi Vijayan warned that full lockdown may have to be imposed in districts with alarming infection rate.Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting of the Covid situation here on Friday, Pinarayi said the state would adopt more stringent restrictions from May 4.

Banks will function till 2pm and the public will be able to avail of banking services till 1pm. Only those government offices handling emergency services will function.Shops selling essential items will remain open, and only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed from hotels and restaurants. Pillion rider will be allowed on two-wheelers only if the person is a family member. Double masking has been made compulsory for two-wheeler riders.

No curbs on freight movement, air or rail travel

There will be no restrictions on freight movement and for those who travel by air or rail. Ration shops and civil supplies stores will remain open. The CM directed local bodies not to declare lockdown on their own.

Curbs are being imposed by declaring Section 144 in places where cases are on the rise. Only the disaster management authorities at the national, state and district level, chief secretary, revenue secretary and district collector (district magistrate) concerned have the power to issue these orders depending on the circumstances.

Strict curbs will be imposed in areas declared as containment zones. Only the most essential activities are allowed in these places. This can be strengthened by dividing the micro-containment zones into clusters as was done successfully in Kottayam district, the CM said.He said the government will take strong legal action against those spreading misinformation. The government will continue to take stern action against institutions that do not take the issue seriously despite warnings of an escalation of Covid outbreak. Restrictions and checking in harbours will be strengthened.

The CM announced that oxygen war rooms will be set up in all districts. There will be an oxygen war room at the state level. It will handle issues that cannot be resolved at the district level.The required number of beds, ICU beds, ventilators and ambulance have been increased. Manpower resources in the health sector are also being strengthened along with facilities, he said.