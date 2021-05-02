STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donate blood before getting vaccinated: Joseph Mar Gregorios

Organisations within the Church have been asked to coordinate the drive. 

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the vaccination drive progressing in the state, Joseph Mar Gregorios, the metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite church, has urged the faithful to donate blood before taking the jab. He has written to parishes urging churchgoers to make arrangements to donate blood. Organisations within the Church have been asked to coordinate the drive. 

“At a time when the spread of the disease is getting worse, the children of God should work with a sense of utmost social responsibility. We should plan schemes, centred on the Church, to protect families affected by Covid and to avoid them from getting stranded without help,” said Metropolitan Mar Gregorios in a circular issued on Saturday.

The circular also provides clarity on the Covid protocol to be followed during funerals and cremation of those dying of Covid, in addition to stating that priests with any symptom should inform the diocese concerned and make alternate arrangements for isolation and treatment.

