STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: Enforcement Directorate to get new Special Court

The case registered by NIA on the terrorism aspect of the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling is heard at the NIA court.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of NIA team, along with gold smuggling case accused Sarith Kumar, leaving a residential apartment near Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram after evidence collection on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the money laundering aspect behind the smuggling of gold using the diplomatic channel in Thiruvananthapuram, the Enforcement Directorate has approached the Union finance ministry to designate a court in Kochi as a new Special Court for cases coming under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A notification to that effect is expected this month, sources said.

Currently, such cases are handled by the Principal District Sessions Court in Kochi and Kozhikode, the designated Special Courts for the purpose in Kerala. “As the gold smuggling case is of a serious nature affecting national security, we have requested for a third Special Court for PMLA cases in Kochi where the trial will be held. We have asked the finance ministry to designate CBI/NIA court in Kochi as the PMLA Special Court. 

The case registered by NIA on the terrorism aspect of the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling is heard at the NIA court. It will be convenient if the same court is designated as a PMLA Special court. All PMLA cases registered based on other CBI or NIA cases will be handled by the new court,” an ED official said.
ED Special Prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan also made a submission before the NIA court regarding the agency’s move for a third PMLA Special Court. The submission was made as part of a petition filed by ED to transfer the NIA case related to the gold smuggling incident to a Special court for PMLA cases. 

“We have approached the finance ministry to designate the NIA court as the third PMLA Special Court in Kerala. We have learnt that the finance ministry has approved the request and a notification is expected within two weeks,” Unnikrishnan submitted. The court decided to hear the petition again after two weeks. 
However, the NIA has objected to the ED petition seeking transfer of its case to a PMLA Special Court. According to NIA, the gold smuggling case is registered invoking various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The trial in the NIA case can be held only at an NIA court, as per the NIA Act. 

Conducting the trial of cases probed by NIA and ED in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling incident at the same court will bring out the differences in the findings of the two central agencies. While ED claims that former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar is the kingpin behind the gold smuggling, NIA is yet to make him an accused in the case. While NIA comes under the home ministry, ED is monitored by the finance ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp