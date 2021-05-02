Kerala Results: Pinarayi, KK Shailaja, Sreedharan and Suresh Gopi secure early leads  

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It's advantage LDF according to early trends as CM Pinarayi Vijayan eyes a historic second consecutive term in power with counting underway in 40771 polling booths across the state.

The NDA too had a good start with their three prominent candidates -- Metroman E Sreedharan in Palakkad, Kummanam Rajasekharan in Nemom and actor-MP Suresh Gopi in Thrissur -- in the lead.

Prominent among the LDF candidates who are leading are Pinrayi Vijayan (Dharmadom), K K Shailaja (Mattannur), M M Mani (Udumbanchola) and Kadakampally Surendran (Kazhakkoottam).

The prominent UDF candidates who were leading were Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Harippad), former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Puthuppally) and P K Kunhalikkutty (Vengara).

Kerala Results Live | LDF ahead in early counting, can UDF ensure a sting in the tale?

As many as 24,709 officials, including reserve personnel, are participating in the counting process. While 2.03 crore EVM votes from 40,771 polling booths are being counted, the number of postal ballots taken up for counting is around five lakh. Strict compliance with Covid protocol is being ensured throughout the counting process.

Due to a large number of postal ballots and an increase in the number of polling booths by around 90%, the declaration of results is likely to be delayed. Recounting of postal ballots will be done in seats where the margin secured by the winning candidate is less than the postal ballots polled.

Most of the exit polls have predicted the LDF returning to power and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed officials to make arrangements for swearing-in of the new government on the very next day (May 3) owing to the worsening Covid situation.