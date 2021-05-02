Left camp confident of securing back-to-back victory

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Banking heavily on the Pinarayi factor, the Left Democratic Front in Kerala has high hopes of breaking the incumbency jinx that the state has witnessed for long. On the eve of counting, the Left camp is quite confident of rewriting Kerala’s electoral history.

The exit polls, most of which forecast a comfortable back-to-back victory for the Left, is an added morale booster. The CPM-led front will, however, prefer to bank on its own poll assessment which predicts a comfortable majority of 80 plus seats. In case of a silent Left wave, this could go up to 100 seats.

A Left source though said the exit polls may not exactly reflect the ground reality. “The exit polls certainly indicate a general trend in favour of the Left Democratic Front. But when it comes to constituency-specific assessments, the micro level sampling need not indicate the real picture,” they say.

CPM PolitBuro member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told TNIE that the front will get a minimum 80 seats. “It’s going to be a new chapter in Kerala history. As per our assessment, we will not go below 80 seats,” he said. On the eve of counting too, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is confidence personified. The CPM leader who buried himself with Covid control measures as if there are no surprises in store on Sunday, could well prove to be the biggest fortune teller for the Left Democratic Front in these polls.