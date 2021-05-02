Legal action against labs refusing to test, charging old rate: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of legal action against private laboratories which overcharge the public for RT-PCR test for Covid-19 detection.Though the state government had slashed the test rate from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500 on Thursday, several laboratories continue with the old rates.“Some private labs are refusing to conduct RT-PCR tests after the rate revision.

The government expects the laboratories to cooperate with the decision and follow the revised rates. The revised tariff of Rs 500 is inclusive of the manpower cost and the price of materials used for the test which comes to Rs 240. These rates were decided after a detailed study,” Pinarayi told mediapersons.The CM said some labs were encouraging customers to opt for the costly TrueNat test.

“The government cannot accept this as the disease spread is on the rise. We will be forced to take legal action against labs which refuse to do the tests or charging the old rate. We expect them to do the test at the rate fixed by the government,” he said.Pinarayi extended May Day greetings to all healthcare workers who dedicated themselves to Covid prevention and are at the forefront of the fight against this pandemic for more than a year now without a break. As many as 35,636 persons tested positive for the disease on Saturday, the chief minister said.

Centre urged to make more vax available

The test positivity rate was 24.33%. Two districts — Kozhikode and Ernakulam —reported more than 5,000 new positive cases. A total of 3.23 lakh persons are currently under treatment. As many as 48 deaths were reported, taking the total death toll in the state to 5,356. The CM reiterated the priority in vaccination was for second dose. The vaccination for 18-44 age group may be delayed owing to the shortage of vaccine, he said.

“We had decided to vaccinate all people above 45 years by May 30, but it will not be possible as we have not yet received the required vaccine stock. Therefore, immediate steps need to be taken by the Union government to make more vaccines available,” he said. The CM has once again asked all parties to avoid victory processions and celebrations and instead utilise the social media for extending thanks to voters.

CHIEF SECY ISSUES ORDER

The chief secretary has issued an order stating that no private lab should charge for any of the tests to detect Covid beyond the rates fixed by the state government. If they charge more, they will face charges under the Disaster Management Act, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and other acts, it said.