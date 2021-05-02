Malappuram: 55-year-old man killed by wild elephant

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 55-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant which had strayed into a human settlement near Areekode here. Deceased Sebastian, son of Vadakethadathil Joseph, of Panambilavu near Thottumukkam, was living alone in a house at Koonthanikadu, police said.

The incident might have occurred between 7 and 8 pm on Friday while Sebastian was walking to his house after having dinner at his sister’s house nearby. Sebastian’s badly injured body was found lying on the road by a local resident early on Saturday. “The elephant trampled and gored Sebastian. The police investigation also confirmed that Sebastian was attacked by an elephant,” said Fr Chacko Kothanickal from the area.

Following the incident, the local residents came out against the authorities for their lax attitude in preventing wild animals from straying into human habitations in the area. Three months ago, a tiger had been spotted in the area. Until now, no forest official has arrived here to investigate the incident.