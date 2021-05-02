STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ollur and Parassala show the way to treasury benches

One of the curious angles of Sunday’s counting will be the results in two bellwether constituencies of the state.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By B SREEJAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the curious angles of Sunday’s counting will be the results in two bellwether constituencies of the state. A bellwether constituency is an indicator of the general trend in an election. The world over, psephologists look at the trends from such constituencies for election analyses though the belief has no scientific base.In Kerala, Ollur in Thrissur district and Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district are considered bellwether constituencies. 

From the 1982 elections, Ollur has elected the representative of the front which would eventually come to power. Parassala’s behaviour is similar, except for 1996 when Congress rebel N Sundaran Nadar won the seat as an independent. As the time when the LDF and the UDF took shape formally, 1982 is considered the base year for the state’s electoral calculations.Congress candidate Raghavan Puzhakadavil won Ollur in 1982 when the K Karunakaran led-UDF came to power. 

In 1987, when the E K Nayanar-led LDF government assumed office, Ollur elected CPI candidate A M Paraman. In the subsequent elections of 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011, P P George (Congress), C N Jayadevan (CPI), P P George (Congress), Rajaji Mathew Thomas (CPI) and M P Vincent (Congress) emerged victorious, respectively. Last time, CPI’s K Rajan -- now the chief whip - wrested the constituency from the Congress and the LDF coasted to power. Rajan is seeking re-election from Ollur.
In Parassala, Congress candidate N Sundaran Nadar won the poll in 1982 when Karunakaran formed the government. 

He won as a congress candidate again in 2001 when the A K Antony-led UDF government was formed. In 1996, Sundaran Nadar contested as a rebel after quitting the Congress and won, but the government was formed by the LDF. In 1987, CPM’s N Sathyanesan and in 1991, Congress’s M R Raghuchandrabal won from the constituency. 

Ahead of the formation of the V S Achuthanandan government in 2006, Parassala was won by CPM’s R Selvaraj who is the Congress candidate at Neyyattinkara this time. A T George won the seat for the Congress in 2011 while CPM’s C K Hareendran took it back in 2016. Hareendran is the CPM candidate this time too.

Aranmula constituency in Pathanamthitta district has shown bellwether characteristics from 1991 when NDP candidate R Ramachandran Nair won the seat for the UDF. Poet Kadammanitta Ramakrishnan (LDF), Malethu Saraladevi (Congress), K C Rajagopalan (CPM), K Sivadasan Nair (Congress) and Veena George (CPM) won from the constituency to be in the treasury benches in 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 respectively. Veena and Sivadasan are fighting from Aranmula this time.In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Madurai Central assembly constituency had shown bellwether characteristics till the last elections when a DMK candidate won the seat, but ended up in the Opposition.

Poll pointer
From the 1982 elections, Ollur has elected the representative of the front which would eventually come to power

Similarities with Ollur
Parassala’s behaviour is similar to Ollur, except for 1996 when Congress rebel N Sundaran Nadar won the seat as an independent

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parassala Ollur Kerala Elections
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp