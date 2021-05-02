STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF unruffled by exit polls. Will win: Ramesh Chennithala

 Even while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided his swearing-in date, a confident UDF camp has rubbished the exit poll results which predicted an LDF victory.

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. (Photo | EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided his swearing-in date, a confident UDF camp has rubbished the exit poll results which predicted an LDF victory. On the eve of the counting day, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala was huddled with three central Congress secretaries -- P Viswanath, Ivan D’Souza and P V Mohan - at the Cantonment House.

The Congress leadership alleges that Pinarayi’s team had given funds to a leading Malayalam television channel to hold a pre-poll survey to set a trend in favour of the LDF. State Congress vice president Sooranad Rajasekharan termed the exit polls “fudged”.

“Youths angered by PSC and backdoor appointments formed 20% of the voters. Secondly, all is not well within the CPM leadership. For the first time, the Congress party stood united and fielded 55% fresh faces to wide appreciation. If these factors have not benefited the UDF, then there arises doubts of manipulation in the voting pattern,” he said.

The Congress expects to win 45-50 seats and the other UDF allies 31.

“The exit polls have been unsuccessful in capturing the pulse of silent voters, and the undercurrents,” said RSP’s N K Premachandran.Chennithala told reporters at Indira Bhavan that exit polls lack “scientific foundation” as those who conduct them speak to “just to 250 voters when constituencies have two lakh voters”.

