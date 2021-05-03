STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID victim's body goes missing from Thiruvananthapuram MCH mortuary

A similar incident took place last year when a family in Kollam was given the body of a COVID victim who was not related to them.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

covid death

Image of COVID-19 victims for representation. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a person who succumbed to coronavirus went missing from the mortuary of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The deceased, a native of Neyyattinkara, was identified as Prasad. 

Prasad's relatives who lodged a complaint with the local police blamed the staff at the morgue. They claim that there were two persons with the name of Prasad and both of them died of COVID. According to them, the staff had committed an error in their records. 

Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan informed that the missing dead body was already cremated. 

A similar incident took place last year when a family in Kollam was given the body of a COVID victim who was not related to them. The authorities had taken disciplinary action against staff on mortuary duty in October last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid death Thiruvananthapuram Medical College mortuary Neyyatinkara Kerala COVID cases
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp