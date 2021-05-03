COVID victim's body goes missing from Thiruvananthapuram MCH mortuary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a person who succumbed to coronavirus went missing from the mortuary of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The deceased, a native of Neyyattinkara, was identified as Prasad.

Prasad's relatives who lodged a complaint with the local police blamed the staff at the morgue. They claim that there were two persons with the name of Prasad and both of them died of COVID. According to them, the staff had committed an error in their records.

Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan informed that the missing dead body was already cremated.

A similar incident took place last year when a family in Kollam was given the body of a COVID victim who was not related to them. The authorities had taken disciplinary action against staff on mortuary duty in October last year.