Kerala Election Results: How the big names fared

From the 20-member Pinarayi cabinet, 11 ministers and one ex-minister (KT Jaleel who resigned after the election concluded) contested. Of them, only one lost. The Congress-led UDF failed to upset the LDF applecart, while the NDA too performed much worse than it expected.
12 Ministers
11 UDF leaders
Despite good individual performances by its leaders, the front failed to upset LDF
10 NDA leaders
None of the BJP candidates was able to make a mark in the election