Lesson from Kerala polls: Keep Left, stay safe!

B SREEJAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riding on the pro-incumbency wave, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front won the assembly elections with an impressive tally of 99 out of 140 seats. The LDF tally, which matches the win of A K Antony-led UDF in 2001, becomes remarkable as it is rare for an incumbent government to retain power by winning more seats than the last time.

“We trusted people and people put their trust on us,” Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Kannur after the results were known. The verdict is a personal victory for Vijayan too as the CPM and CPI had benched many senior leaders including eight ministers to make room for newcomers. The resounding wins in UDF strongholds like Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram and Azheekode in Kannur underline the theory that votes were cast for the good work and policies of the LDF government rather than the merit of individual candidates.

The strategy of the UDF to put up a strong fight with young, new faces did not fetch the desired results as voters seemed to have made their choices based on policies. Pinarayi, who was in his Dharmadom constituency when the counting took place on Sunday, will reach the capital on Monday and submit his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by noon. The CPM state secretariat and LDF state committee are likely to meet on Tuesday to decide on the swearing-in ceremony.

A mix of policies in which development and welfare measures were added in right proportion and implemented over the last five years paved the way for the re-election of the ruling front, something which has not happened in the state after 1977. Right from the implementation of Nava Kerala Mission projects to bring radical changes in health and education sectors and to provide housing for the poor to the organised manner which the government dealt with Covid crisis, a host of factors could be listed as reasons for the result.Crises such as Nipah, Ockhi cyclone, 2018 flood, Covid and lockdown were dealt with professionalism and compassion by the government.

Pinarayi’s leadership skills were on display during these crises and the leader slowly grew to a cult figure among Keralites. When the CPM decided to seek votes for Pinarayi government, drifting away from the practice of seeking votes for the party, there was a clear understanding the leader has become a brand himself who could ensure win.The comeback of LDF after the humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was made possible because of the strategic retreat by the front in the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.

Local body polls held in November was the testing ground for this strategy and the LDF made huge gains then. The more accommodative stand cured the hurt feeling of majority communities and a first reading of the assembly poll results makes it clear that the LDF could win good majority of Nair, Ezhava votes along with the minority votes they had mobilised through strong stands taken during issues such as beef ban and CAA Act.

The second Pinarayi government will have to deal with tough challenges from Day One. The worsening Covid situation and near-empty coffers will pose great challenges to the government. While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Pinarayi sought the support from all including the Opposition to take the state forward during the hour of crisis. The election turned out to be a shocker for BJP which was hoping to win at least five seats and increase its voteshare.

LANDSLIDE

60,963 K K Shailaja’s majority is a new record in the assembly polls. She bettered 47,671, set by CPM’s M Chandran

BJP SUFFERS A TOTAL WASHOUT

Though the BJP had made tall claims of winning 35-40 seats, retaining its sitting seat of Nemom and winning a couple of other seats was its realistic target. But the party failed miserably and ended up with a nought

ONLY MIN TO LOSE

Mercykutty Amma became the only incumbent minister to lose the fight. She lost Kundara to P C Vishnunadh by 4,454 votes

CPM’s M B Rajesh defeated Congress’ V T Balram by 3,173 votes in Thrithala in one of the most keenly watched fights between the two youth leaders

IUML’s M P Abdussamad Samadani won by a comfortable margin of 1,14,615 votes in the Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll on Sunday. He bagged 5,38,248 votes against his closest rival and LDF candidate V P Sanu, who secured 4,23,633 votes. BJP’s A P Abdullakutty could bag only 68,935 votes.