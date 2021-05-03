STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Manorama Weekly chief editor passes away

In 1965, Mammen Varghese was elevated to the position of general manager and became the managing editor in 1973.

Published: 03rd May 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thayil Kandathil Mammen Varghese (Thampan), chief editor of Manorama Weekly and Malayalam Manorama Printer and Publishers, has passed away. He was 91.  Mammen Varghese is the grandson of former Malayala Manorama chief editor K C Mammen Mappillai and son of K M Varghese Mappillai and Kunnamkulam Pulikkottil Joseph Ramban’s sister Thandamma.

Born on March 22, 1930, Mammen Varghese did his schooling and higher education in Kottayam and Madras. He was appointed manager of Malayala Manorama in 1995. In 1965, Mammen Varghese was elevated to the position of general manager and became the managing editor in 1973. He completed courses in journalism, printing and business management from the United Kingdom, Germany and United States. He was a member of the Kerala government’s language committee. He had also served as the president of Indian and Eastern Newspaper Society (1981-82) and as chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (1988-89).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp