Party workers comply with Covid curbs, avoid celebrations



Published: 03rd May 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political parties followed the ban imposed by the High Court and the Election Commission (EC) on victory celebrations in letter and spirit  as no such incidents were reported from Thiruvananthapuram police range, which comprises of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the police had conducted all-party meetings in police stations and coordinated with the office-bearers of the political parties and the candidates to ensure that the party followers did not violate Covid protocol by gathering for marches and celebrations.

“The candidates were informed over phone and WhatsApp that no processions will be allowed complying with the orders of the High Court and the EC. Notices were also served to the candidates and party office-bearers,” the DIG said. The candidates and party leaders were given a copy of the orders issued and victory celebrations and this strategy paid dividends, he added.  

