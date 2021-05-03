STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi submits resignation to Kerala Governor, asked to continue till swearing-in

Meanwhile, the CPM state secretariat and LDF state committee are likely to meet on Tuesday to decide on the new members in the cabinet

Published: 03rd May 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 03:35 PM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and tendered his resignation. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Monday and tendered his resignation a day after the LDF was voted back to power with a thumping majority.  

Pinarayi, who drove up to Raj Bhavan, handed over the resignation letter to Khan at around 12.30 pm. The Governor is understood to have asked him to continue in office till the swearing-in of a new cabinet takes place.

After meeting the Governor, Pinarayi will pay homage to former minister and Kerala Congress (B) leader R Balakrishna Pillai who passed away earlier in the day and will attend a meet-the-press programme in the state capital at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the CPM state secretariat and LDF state committee are likely to meet on Tuesday to decide on the new members in the cabinet. The ceremony is likely to be a low-key affair at the Raj Bhavan with only the Chief Minister and a few key ministers being sworn in.

In the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Pinarayi had sought the support from all including the Opposition to take the state forward during the hour of crisis.

