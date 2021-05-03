This victory belongs to people of Kerala: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KANNUR: After the Left Democratic Front secured a thumping win in the assembly elections on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed it people’s victory.“This is a verdict which has rewritten the history of elections in Kerala. This is the victory of the people of Kerala and they are the rightful owners of this win,” the CM told reporters at the Pinarayi Convention Centre.

Pinarayi said the LDF had repeatedly affirmed right from the beginning of election campaigning, and at the end of campaigning, that they would win. “Many people expressed doubts and raised questions regarding the basis for such a conclusion. I have only one answer to that: we trust the people and the people trust us in return,” he said. This is not the time to analyse the election in detail, he said. “But the people of Kerala have stood with us even as attempts are being made to upset the functioning of the government during a crisis. As the people backed us, we could survive all those difficult situations,” he said.

The CM termed the result as people’s recognition of the government’s functioning over the past five years. “The verdict shows the trust the people have in the LDF government. There is a feeling among people that only a government led by the LDF can protect their interests and fight for them. The people of Kerala had seen this government’s efforts to survive the disasters that had hit the state,” he said.

Pinarayi said it was natural for people to believe in Kerala’s political tradition of changing governments after every election. “But now the moment has come to correct that traditional belief too. In that sense, this victory has historical importance,” he said.

The win belongs to the common people, women, children, virtue and a sense of high values, he said. Touching upon the many projects to be completed in the state, the CM cited unemployment as one of the main problems faced by the people. “To tackle the issue of unemployment, more job opportunities should be created. The LDF government has been trying to create more job opportunities through various projects,” he said.

Pinarayi said people know the LDF government would only say things that it can implement. “And they also know the government will implement the things it talked about. That’s how the people see this government,” he said. These are times when the idea of secularism is facing challenges, the CPM strongman said.

“To counter communalism, people want a government that will take an uncompromising stand against it. Here, a section has been trying to bring communalism into our society. But the government took an uncompromising stand against it. So people decided that, to protect secularism, a continuity in governance is needed,” he said.

The CM said the government, during the Covid pandemic, decided to protect even the poorest in society. “When the standard of living of many people went down, the government decided to provide enough facilities for people to survive the crisis. This can be done only by a government led by the LDF. The people of Kerala have realised the LDF government can implement the idea of social justice. That’s why they have given us this victory. We humbly dedicate this huge victory to the people of Kerala,” Pinarayi said.

Pointing out that senior BJP leaders had boasted of achieving big victories and even forming a government, Pinarayi said: “Our stand was to close their only account in the state though they organised hefty campaigning in the state with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other ministers arriving to campaign against the government. They spent so much money and time here. There is nothing wrong in it as nobody can compete with them in such matters. But this is Kerala. The soil here is not suitable for communalism. Things which can be implemented in other parts of the country cannot be implemented here.”

He said the UDF was ready neither to be a part of the people here nor to take up people’s issues, he said. “That’s why the people rejected the slogans of UDF. Their stand was questioned by the people.”