STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF and LDF suffer as Twenty20 disrupts vote share in Ernakulam

Even in the Ernakulam constituency, Twenty20 candidate Leslie Pallath polled 10,634 votes making the fight tough for both UDF’s T J Vinod and LDF’s Shaji George.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sabu M Jacob,Twenty20 chief coordinator

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Apolitical group Twenty20 registered a ‘duck’ on its Kerala assembly poll debut. But as feared, it virtually spoiled the victory chances of both the UDF and the LDF in a few constituencies in Ernakulam district.

In Kunnathunadu, where the fight between the two leading fronts was tight, Twenty20 candidate Sujith P Surendran bagged 42,701 votes reducing the victory margin of the LDF candidate to just 2,895. The situation was no different for UDF’s Kochi candidate Tony Chammany, who lost to LDF’s sitting MLA K J Maxy by a margin of 14,079 after Twenty20’s Shiny Antony secured 19,676 votes.

Even in the Ernakulam constituency, Twenty20 candidate Leslie Pallath polled 10,634 votes making the fight tough for both UDF’s T J Vinod and LDF’s Shaji George. Eventually, Vinod managed to retain the seat.Twenty20 put up a better show than the BJP-led NDA in six of the eight seats it contested in the district.

“We managed to win a considerable number of votes in all constituencies we contested. Apart from neutral votes, we received votes from those who have been supporting the LDF and the UDF for all these years. We will evaluate the performances of our candidates and plan the future course of action,” said Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob. Congress state working president K V Thomas, while acknowledging the fact that a group like Twenty20 had secured a few votes, said it did not impact the UDF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Kerala Elections Twenty20 LDF UDF Sabu M Jacob
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp