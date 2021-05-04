Bodies of Covid victims mixed up, two found cremated by wrong relatives in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD / T’PURAM : Raising questions on the procedure followed at mortuaries while handing over bodies of Covid victims, two separate instances of mistaken identity came to light in the state on Monday. Adding to the gravity of the faux pas, in both cases, the family members who received the first body -- which was of another victim -- had cremated the mortal remains by the time the other family arrived to receive the body.

While one incident happened at a private medical college in Palakkad on Monday, the other happened at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. In the second incident, the names of the victims were similar.Emotional scenes followed in Palakkad after the actual relatives learnt the funeral proceedings had been completed at the Ivor Madom in Thiruvilwamala before they realised they were given the wrong body. It happened thus: Sivanandan, 77, a native of Kannampra, died of Covid at 8.40pm on Sunday. Another Covid patient, Ravindran, 54, of Mankara, died at midnight on the same day at the private hospital.

The relatives of Sivanandan arrived on Monday. The attender of the hospital had kept both the bodies in different chambers. But handed over the body Ravindran, which was covered from head to toe, to the relatives of Sivanandan through the healthcare workers. The relatives proceeded to cremate it at Ivor Madom.

Subsequently, the relatives of Ravindran arrived and they too were handed over the body by the attender. But the relatives felt that something was amiss and they asked the hospital authorities to uncover the body, and the mix-up became apparent. Immediately, they contacted the family members of the other victim, but the funeral was over. Ravindran’s kin lodged a complaint with the police. The hospital authorities said it was a mix-up on the part of the attender. The duty doctor had asked him to keep the bodies in a particular chamber, which was not done, the hospital authorities said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the mix-up began unfolding after one family found that the body of their relative who had died of Covid had gone missing from the MCH mortuary. The body of H Prasad of Thozhukkal in Neyyattinkara was handed over to the relatives of another victim who was also named Prasad, from Vellayani. The mistake came out in the open when the other set of relatives came to claim the body on Sunday.

The 47-year-old was shifted from the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara to the medical college on Saturday, but succumbed to Covid-related complications on the same day and the body was moved to the mortuary. The relatives lodged a complaint with the Medical College police station regarding the missing body.