COVID-19: Stringent curbs for six days from today in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the surge in Covid cases, the state government has decided to enforce stringent restrictions, on par with those enforced during weekends, from Tuesday to Sunday. Violators will be punished under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Migrant labourers allowed to work, ration shops to function

Employees of all state and central govt offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations dealing with emergency and essential services should be allowed unrestricted movement. They should produce ID proof on request. Rest of the departments should work with essential staff

Patients and their attendants/persons having emergency needs and eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with valid ID proof

Shopkeepers and their staff shall use double masks and gloves. Shops shall be closed by 9pm.

Internal work within the bank may be carried on till 2pm. All customers are advised to do online transactions as far as possible

Movement of public transport, goods carriage vehicles and private vehicles, autorickshaws and taxis (including cabs by aggregators) to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminal/stops/stands/hospitals & healthcare centres is allowed. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to Covid protocol.

Weddings (maximum of 50 persons) and housewarming ceremonies registered on Covid 19 Jagratha Portal are permitted strictly adhering to Covid protocols. Funerals with a maximum of 20 persons following Covid protocol are permitted.

Migrant workers will continue to work wherever they are following Covid protocol. Movement of house helps and caregivers for old age people shall be permitted.

Ration shops and other outlets of Civil Supplies Corporation shall function

All primary sector activities including agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, etc; all secondary sectors like industries, MSMEs etc and construction shall continue following Covid protocol and national directives

In places of worship, the number of persons allowed shall be in proportion to the area available so that the 2-metre social distancing can be maintained. In any case, not more than 50 persons can be allowed

Shooting (indoor and outdoor) for films, TV serials, documentaries shall not be permitted

KEY RESTRICTIONS

Only neighbourhood shops dealing with medicines, newspapers, food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat, fish and toddy will be allowed to function

Repair and service centres of vehicles and equipment will be allowed

Movement of medical oxygen should be facilitated by all agencies

Home delivery of essential items should be encouraged to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes

Restaurants and eateries should be allowed only to cater to parcel and home delivery and should be closed by 9pm

Banks may function on working days from 10am to 1pm for the public

Long-distance bus services, trains and air travel permitted

