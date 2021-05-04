ISRO spy case: CBI books ex-officials of Kerala police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI has registered an FIR against former officials of the Kerala police on charges of framing ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case. While the names of the officials who figure in the FIR registered by CBI is not known, sources say the Central agency has booked several former police officials.

The CBI registered a case based on a Supreme Court order directing it to probe the allegations of police framing Narayanan. The apex court ordered the probe considering the findings of a three-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice D K JainNarayanan, 79, who was working at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), was acquitted in the case following a CBI probe.

In the espionage case, CBI submitted a final report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, which the court accepted. While submitting the said report, the allegations pertaining to espionage were found to be false.