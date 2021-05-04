NSS chief's daughter quits MGU syndicate

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) registered a thumping victory in the assembly elections, the divide between the NSS and the SNDP appears to be widening. SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan launched a salvo at the NSS accusing it of ditching the LDF even after receiving all the benefits from the government including personal gains for NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair.

Vellappally pointed out that Nair’s daughter S Sujatha was a Mahatma Gandhi University(MGU) syndicate member. Meanwhile, Nair, while dismissing the allegations, said his daughter tendered her resignation to avoid controversies.

“My daughter was first nominated to the MG University syndicate by then UDF government and later the LDF government followed the same. Both the UDF and LDF governments nominated her to the syndicate in the category of educationists, based on her qualifications.Neither my daughter nor myself ever approached any govt or political leader for the position,” Nair said.