Pinarayi accuses UDF of buying BJP votes to defeat Left front

He also wondered how the BJP suffered an erosion of votes in as many as 90 of the 140 assembly constituencies.

Published: 04th May 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after leading the LDF back to power, caretaker Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday levelled a serious charge against the UDF, accusing the Congress led alliance of purchasing BJP votes to sabotage the people’s mandate in favour of the LDF. Pinarayi told reporters that the UDF exuded confidence in the run-up to the election due to the vote trading agreement it had forged with the BJP.

He also wondered how the BJP suffered an erosion of votes in as many as 90 of the 140 assembly constituencies.  Pinrarayi said money was given in exchange for votes and the deal had the blessings of the top leadership of the UDF. He listed out a number of seats where BJP recorded a dip in vote share. He wondered why all parties, except the BJP benefited from the increase in the number of voters. 

Pinarayi alleged that the UDF won in 10 seats thanks to votes from the BJP camp. “When the BJP lost 4.28 lakh votes, the UDF recorded a rise in four lakh votes,” he said. He cited Kundara, Pala and Thriuppunithura as some of the seats where erosion of BJP votes contributed to the LDF’s defeat. He urged the BJP to carry out a probe into allegations of vote trading.  

Flaying NSS leader G Sukumaran Nair for his statement on polling day disapproving the LDF’s comeback to power, Pinarayi said the people voted for the CPM-led alliance on the basis of their daily life experiences, disregarding what the NSS leader had exhorted.  Pinarayi said there was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the deep sea fishing deal controversy. He said the top priority of the new government would be to strengthen Covid prevention efforts. He added that the assurances given in the LDF’s election manifesto will be fulfilled.Earlier in the day, Pinarayi met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation as Chief Minister. 

