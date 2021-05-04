Protests mount in IUML against Kunhalikutty

M P Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After the dismal performance of the party in the Assembly polls, protest is mounting against IUML leadership including its national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty from various corners. The party had failed to give a rational explanation as to why Kunhalikutty resigned from Lok Sabha and contested for the Assembly. There were bickering against the decision within the party.

Muslim Youth League national vice-president Panakkad Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal had openly expressed displeasure over the ‘unwanted decision’ to thrust a bypoll on the voters. These voices will become more pronounced when the party searches for reasons for the poor show. No one in the party has officially reacted so far after the election results were announced. But the social media is replete with accusations against Kunhalikutty and the IUML leadership. Harsh comments have appeared under Kunhalikutty’s post in Facebook where he thanked the voters. Not just the rank and file but some of the leaders are also unhappy with the way of functioning and lack of democracy in the party.

K M Shaji wanted to shift from Azhikode to another comfortable seat in Malappuram or Kasaragod. This was stalled allegedly by Kunhalikutty who persuaded a group of leaders from Kasaragod to rush to Panakkad to block the move. And the result was Shaji’s defeat in the constituency. There were also protests from party workers from Kalamassery and Thirurangadi against the selection of candidates. Entire Ernakulam district committee raised banner of protest against fielding Ibrahim Kunju’s son V E Abdul Gafoor in Kalamassery. IUML lost the seat to CPM leader P Rajeev. Fielding party state general secretary K P A Majeed in Thirurangadi and elevation of P M A Salam to Majeed’s post were also greeted with opposition. There is a growing feeling among the Sunnis in the IUML that Jamaat-e-Islami, the new-found ally of the party, is calling the shots in IUML.

They apprehend that the IUML leadership is being controlled by Jamaat and its media. They suspect that the propaganda that the CPM is a B team of the Sangh Parivar is the contribution of the caucus. It is also alleged that the IUML leadership completely failed to read the mood of the community because of the influence of the Jamaat. “Muslim community is positively inclined to Pinarayi and has voted for the LDF in the constituencies where there are no IUML candidates. This is visible in the election results throughout the state. IUML did not understand this phenomenon as they were under Jamaat control,” said a leader of the E K faction of Sunnis.