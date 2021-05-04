Traders struggle to enforce Covid protocol in Kerala; articficial scarcity a possibility?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Time regulations put in place by the state because of a surge in Covid cases have come as a huge blow to the traders. They are struggling to enforce social distancing at shops and supermarkets as the restriction in operating time is causing crowds at many outlets.
“People are stocking up now because they are panicking. Time restrictions have affected people and traders. We see crowd even during noon hours and suppliers are unable to refill the stock because of the rush. We believe the government should lift the time restrictions for supermarkets and shops,” said Venkit Raj, vice-president, Supermarket Welfare Association Kerala (SWAK), Thiruvananthapuram. There are around 3,000 supermarkets registered under SWAK.
He said distributors are taking all precautions to avoid a possible shortage of essential commodities. “We had gone through a lockdown and the distributors are well aware of that. Hence, they are taking all precautions,” he added.
ONLINE DELIVERY HITS SALES
As the second wave rears its head, many traders in the state capital have resumed online delivery of products to facilitate the customers. But this has caused a huge blow to small-scale traders. “Many shops cannot afford doorstep delivery for their consumers as they don’t have the logistics and resources needed for this. The retail chains have a direct connection with the manufacturers and they give different offers and margins for them,” said Venkit.
ARTIFICIAL SCARCITY IS A POSSIBILITY
Financial expert Mary George notes how the wholesale price inflation index has doubled as compared to last year. “Anticipating a lockdown, wholesalers are likely to create an artificial scarcity in the market, putting pressure on the consumers to stockpile commodities. They flag a shortage that may happen six months later so that they can sell at higher prices. Middle class and above will fall for this. The vigilance and anti-corruption authorities should step up their surveillance and curb such illegal acts,” she says.
How do I stop myself from panic buying?
- When a disaster hits, be it flood or Covid, one of the worst tragedies is the empty supermarket shelves. Those who can afford it, buy in large quantities and stock up, depriving many who live on daily budgets of essential commodities.
- Here are few pointers to keep in mind while going to shop in the next couple of weeks.
- When shopping, take a list with you to guide your purchases
- This way, you are less likely to get anxious and buy all you can when you see empty shelves
- Instead of panicking and posting on your social media about how there is a shortage, be willing to buy substitutes.
- You may start to feel anxious because you are the only one not shopping for a month. That is *OK. Dealing with this anxiety once will help us be better consumers, and ensure everyone has most of what they need.
- Understanding our mind can help us be more responsible shoppers.