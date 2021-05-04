Traders struggle to enforce Covid protocol in Kerala; articficial scarcity a possibility?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Time regulations put in place by the state because of a surge in Covid cases have come as a huge blow to the traders. They are struggling to enforce social distancing at shops and supermarkets as the restriction in operating time is causing crowds at many outlets.

“People are stocking up now because they are panicking. Time restrictions have affected people and traders. We see crowd even during noon hours and suppliers are unable to refill the stock because of the rush. We believe the government should lift the time restrictions for supermarkets and shops,” said Venkit Raj, vice-president, Supermarket Welfare Association Kerala (SWAK), Thiruvananthapuram. There are around 3,000 supermarkets registered under SWAK.

He said distributors are taking all precautions to avoid a possible shortage of essential commodities. “We had gone through a lockdown and the distributors are well aware of that. Hence, they are taking all precautions,” he added.

ONLINE DELIVERY HITS SALES

As the second wave rears its head, many traders in the state capital have resumed online delivery of products to facilitate the customers. But this has caused a huge blow to small-scale traders. “Many shops cannot afford doorstep delivery for their consumers as they don’t have the logistics and resources needed for this. The retail chains have a direct connection with the manufacturers and they give different offers and margins for them,” said Venkit.

ARTIFICIAL SCARCITY IS A POSSIBILITY

Financial expert Mary George notes how the wholesale price inflation index has doubled as compared to last year. “Anticipating a lockdown, wholesalers are likely to create an artificial scarcity in the market, putting pressure on the consumers to stockpile commodities. They flag a shortage that may happen six months later so that they can sell at higher prices. Middle class and above will fall for this. The vigilance and anti-corruption authorities should step up their surveillance and curb such illegal acts,” she says.

