Vellappally comes out against NSS, Congress

I have not received any personal privileges from the government.

Published: 04th May 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Breaking the long silence he had maintained during the assembly elections, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Monday came out against NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and Congress on Monday. Speaking to reporters at Kanichukulangara, Vellappally said after getting all kinds of benefits, including reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, the NSS and other religious forces stabbed the LDF government in the back.

In a veiled attack on NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, Vellappally said: “NSS has lost its significance. I have not received any personal privileges from the government. I have also not made my children and their spouses syndicate members.”

“The results show that people of the state have rejected the calls of the leaderships of NSS and other religious outfits. People have rejected the Congress. Congress leaders who personally attacked me tasted defeat,” Vellappally said. He also criticised former ministers J Mercykutty Amma and K T Jaleel.

