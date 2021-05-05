BJP hits back at Pinarayi, allege conspiracy in poll debacle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that BJP votes were purchased by the UDF in several constituencies, the saffron party launched a two-pronged counter attack on the CM.

BJP state president K Surendran asked Pinarayi if the huge dip in CPM’s votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election indicated that the party had sold its votes. Meanwhile, in the state capital, NDA convener P K Krishnadas accused the CPM of entering into a unholy alliance with the Congress to ensure the BJP’s defeat.

Trashing the CM’s vote trade charge, Surendran said the CPM lost 5,000 votes despite 11,000 more votes being polled this time. In Nemom too, there was an erosion in CPM votes, he pointed out. “Before levelling such allegations, the chief minister ought to reflect on the history of his own party,” he said.

Krishnadas said CPM’s vote trading in favour of the UDF was exposed in Manjeshwar and Palakkad. In Nemom, Muraleedharan functioned at the behest of the CM with the sole aim of defeating BJP, he alleged.



“It was to implement Pinarayi’s agenda of closing BJP’s account that Muraleedharan was made the candidate in Nemom. The CM should confess to people about the CPM-Congress deal to defeat BJP,” he said.

Krishnadas alleged that Muslim fundamentalists joined hands with CPM in many seats to ensure the latter’s win, so that they can wield undue influence in the next government.