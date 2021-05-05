STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expect rise in Covid spread, warns Pinarayi

Says decision on extending curbs, imposing full lockdown to be taken after reviewing situation at the end of week

Published: 05th May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state should expect a further increase in Covid spread in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned. The increase in test positivity rate indicates that it will take some more time for the disease to reach its peak in the state, he added. Till May 3, the state had a stock of 2.4 lakh vaccine doses. Another four lakh doses of Covishield and 75,000 doses of Covaxin arrived on Tuesday. 

“As of May 3, we have a stock of 270.2 tonnes of liquid oxygen and 8.97 tonnes of medical oxygen cylinders. We currently need 108.35 tonnes of oxygen per day. Steps are being taken to ensure its availability,” he said. Pinarayi said the state could vaccinate more people from each vial as it was used carefully without wasting even a single drop. “We received 73,38,860 doses from the Centre. But due to zero wastage, we could extract 74,26,164 doses from it,” Pinarayi said.  

He asked the Centre to either provide free vaccines to those above 45 years of age free of cost or ensure the supply of vaccines in the country so that the states can purchase them As part of increasing beds for Covid patients, the facilities in hotels including those run by KTDC and private hospitals could be utilised. Election Returning Officers will be deployed for enforcing Covid curbs over the next two weeks. 

The government will arrange phone-in consultation for Covid patients via the KITE Victers channelf of the state education department. Private TV channels have been asked to arrrange online consultation with doctors, he said.  Vaccination will be provided to students and faculty of private self financing medical colleges.

The government has issued show cause notices to private hospitals that have still not set aside 50% of beds for treating Covid patients, Pinarayi said. As many as 11 hospitals have come forward to be part of the Karunya scheme that provides free treatment to poor people.

The state begun implementing stringent restrictions which will be in place till May 9, he said.  The extension of the restrictions and imposition of full lockdown will be decided after a review at the end of this week. Only 25% attendance will be allowed in offices and only essential services will be allowed to function. The functioning of harbours and auction halls associated with it has been banned in Kollam district as part of Covid control measures.

