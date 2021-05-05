STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meanwhile, in Kerala High Court...

The High Court directed the state police chief to ensure that sufficient police personnel are deployed in all vaccination centres to avoid crowding.

Published: 05th May 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Govt must step in to prevent overcharging by private hospitals’
The High Court on Tuesday said the  government should rein in the state’s private hospitals from overcharging patients during the pandemic. It will have to come out with a proper policy decision, it said. A division bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order on the plea from Adv Sabu P Joseph of Perumbavoor, seeking a directive to the government to refix Covid treatment charges in private hospitals and nursing homes.

The government said the charges of rooms are regulated through an order issued last year. The bench said even now it does not find any private hospitals that have complied with the order. The court will hold a special sitting on May 6 to hear the matter again.

‘Police should show empathy in Covid time’
Kochi: The High Court directed the state police chief (SPC) to look into a complaint of alleged police high-handedness against a person for not wearing a facemask and to inform the court of the veracity of the allegation. The division bench issued the order on a petition from T K Vaishak of Koyilandi, seeking disciplinary action against  officers of Munambam police station. The bench orally observed that police have a major role to play during the pandemic, but they should be empathetic.

“We understand there is the onset of (Covid) second wave and a section of people is still violating the protocol laid down by the government. The police cannot use force, but can act as per law,” the bench said. The petitioner alleged that while returning from Cherayi to his workplace on April 16, he was apprehended by some police officers for not wearing a facemask in public and was verbally abused and subjected to torture.

‘If crowding is allowed at vax centres, purpose of inoculation will be defeated’ 
Kochi: The High Court directed the state police chief to ensure that sufficient police personnel are deployed in all vaccination centres to avoid crowding. This should be without the use of unnecessary force and empathetically persuading them from flouting the Covid protocol. The division bench issued the order on a suo motu case initiated based on news reports and photos concerning crowding in vaccination centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The court also directed the state government to inform the court about the steps taken to prevent crowding at the vaccination centres. The court observed that if uncontrolled crowding was allowed at the vaccination centres, the very purpose of vaccination would be defeated since what was intended to be a prophylactic exercise would perhaps become a super-spreading event.

