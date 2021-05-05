STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi distorted my words, trying to create animosity: NSS chief

In reply to Pinarayi’s comment on Monday that the NSS chief’s poll-day statement was a message to his followers to vote against the LDF, Nair said the CM’s statement was against facts.

Published: 05th May 2021

G Sukumaran Nair

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The confrontation between the LDF and Nair Service Society (NSS) continued to boil over even after the Assembly election results are out, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair once again locking horns over the latter’s poll-day statement against the Left rule in the state.

In reply to Pinarayi’s comment on Monday that the NSS chief’s poll-day statement was a message to his followers to vote against the LDF, Nair said the CM’s statement was against facts. “In fact, I didn’t make any statement on the poll day, but responded to a few queries of the media persons. I still stand firm on my words. The CM shouldn’t have made an attempt to create a misunderstanding among the people and animosity towards the NSS and its leadership by distorting and politicising my words,” Nair said.

“Neither the NSS nor its general secretary had claimed or gained any undue favour from this government. As many as 160 communities are the beneficiaries of the 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the forward communities. Though the state government  is bound to implement the Central government’s decision on 10 per cent reservation for EWS, the proceedings in this regard remain incomplete,” he said.

Nair said NSS didn’t believe its demand for notifying Mannath Padmanabhan’s birthday as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act was wrong. “Some LDF leaders have taken a cheap stand against the NSS and its leadership, which will be taken into account with due seriousness by the organisation and the community members. Moreover, NSS would continue its stand on the protection of faith. We don’t see any religious or political element in it. NSS has the right to register its opinion irrespective of which political front is in power. NSS has done it so far and will continue to do it in future,” he said.

