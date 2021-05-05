STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi's swearing-in deferred to third week of May due to Covid situation

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Tuesday decided to defer the formation of new cabinet till the third week of May, in view of the serious Covid situation in Kerala.

Published: 05th May 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat which met here on Tuesday decided to defer the formation of new cabinet till the third week of May, in view of the serious Covid situation in Kerala.

The secretariat, which conducted a preliminary review of the assembly poll results, decided to convene the LDF meeting and CPM state committee meeting on May 17 and 18, respectively. The meetings will decide the structure of the cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony will be organised soon after that.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the secretariat that the strict restrictions imposed as part of Covid control till May 9 may have to be extended by at least one more week as the test positivity rate remains very high. 

No mins for parties with single MLAs ?

The secretariat then decided to defer the swearing-in ceremony as the leaders felt organising a celebration, even if on a small scale, will send across a wrong message to the public as the government has asked the public to postpone all possible gatherings.

“We will decide on the cabinet only after the LDF and CPM state committee meetings,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. The bilateral talks between CPM and CPI did not take place on Tuesday as senior leaders were otherwise engaged. Sources said CPM will hold talks with all LDF constituents during this week and seek their suggestions on cabinet formation. The initial understanding in CPM is that cabinet berths need to be reserved for CPM, CPI, KC(M), JDS and NCP who have more than one MLA. Other constituents may not get ministerial berths.

Though there were reports that a proposal for all new faces in the cabinet was discussed by the CPM state secretariat, senior leaders denied that. “Ideally, the cabinet needs to be a mix of new and experienced faces. We haven’t discussed any names,” said a leader. Along with Pinarayi, K K Shailaja, M M Mani and T P Ramakrishnan, who are secretariat members, are likely to be included in the new cabinet.

Other ministers of the outgoing cabinet may be replaced with new faces, hinted a source. CPM plans to include 8-10 new faces as part of its strategy to groom next-generation leadership. On Wednesday, the CPM politburo will meet and the PB is expected to pass its suggestions on the cabinet to state leaders.

