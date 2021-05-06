Alappuzha: Baby born to 71-year-old dies choking on milk

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A baby girl, conceived by a 71-year-old woman through in-vitro fertilisation, died 45 days after birth on Monday as it choked on milk while feeding. The baby was rushed to Alappuzha Medical College, where she died later.

Retired teacher Sudharma of Ramapuram in Alappuzha district had given birth to the child on March 18. As she was underweight and delivered through the Cesarean surgery in the 32nd week of pregnancy, she had been kept in the neonatal intensive care unit for 40 days. The mother and baby were discharged on April 28 after the latter gained weight and her health improved.

Sudharma and husband Surendran decided to have a child through IVF as they lost their only son one-and-a-half years ago. Though the doctors had warned them about the health risk, Sudharma was firm on her decision as the couple was heartbroken after the death of their son.