As COVID deaths rise, report sought on alternative arrangements for cremation in Kerala capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has sought an urgent report from the Thiruvananthapuram district administration over alternative arrangements for cremation in view of increasing deaths due to COVID-19.

Justice Antony Dominic took a suo motu case based on media reports in this regard and directed the District Collector to enquire into the matter and file a report. With increasing deaths including those due to COVID-19, the existing facilities at crematoriums are inadequate. There are demands for setting up temporary arrangements for cremation.

The rights panel pointed out that there are complaints of long delays for cremation at Santhikavadam crematorium, Thycaud. People are forced to wait for days after reserving slots for cremation.

For the last one week, about 20 bodies of COVID-19 victims were cremated each day. 24 bodies can usually be cremated in the four furnaces at Thycaud. The working of the machines has also been affected due to non-stop operation.

The Santhikavadam at Thycaud is the only crematorium under the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation. The other crematoriums are run by various community organisations. It's in this backdrop that demands have come up for alternative arrangements. The panel will consider the case again on May 28.