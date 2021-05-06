Churches in Kerala mourn demise of Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leaders of various Christian denominations condoled the demise of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, who died at the age of 103 on Wednesday.

Mar Chrysostom was a great leader of the Church filled with humaneness and godliness, said Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro Malabar Church and the president of the Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council.

"Philipose Mar Chrysostom Thirumeni will always have a place in the people's hearts. Let the merciful God grant him eternal peace," said Cardinal Alencherry.

"His life in which he introduced Christ through his humor is worthy of emulation. The great shepherd was a strong advocate of unity among Churches. I take part in the inconsolable grief of the Mar Thoma Church," said Bishop Mar Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese.

The Catholicos of the Jacobite Church Baselios Thomas I said in his condolence message that Mar Chrysostom was a close friend of the Jacobite Church.

"In the society, Thirumeni was the face of Christian churches. Society has always respected him irrespective of caste or religion. Personally, he was like an elder brother to me," said Baselios Thomas I.

Archbishop of Verapoly Mar Joseph Kalathiparambil said that the demise of the prelate was an irreparable loss to the nation. "He had very strong stand on issues and was a shepherd with a great vision," said Mar Kalathiparambil.