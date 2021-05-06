STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Churches in Kerala mourn demise of Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan

Mar Chrysostom was a great leader of the Church filled with humaneness and godliness, said Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro Malabar Church.

Published: 06th May 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leaders of various Christian denominations condoled the demise of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, who died at the age of 103 on Wednesday.

Mar Chrysostom was a great leader of the Church filled with humaneness and godliness, said Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro Malabar Church and the president of the Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council.

"Philipose Mar Chrysostom Thirumeni will always have a place in the people's hearts. Let the merciful God grant him eternal peace," said Cardinal Alencherry.

ALSO READ: PM Modi condoles demise of ex-head of Mar Thoma Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom

"His life in which he introduced Christ through his humor is worthy of emulation. The great shepherd was a strong advocate of unity among Churches. I take part in the inconsolable grief of the Mar Thoma Church," said Bishop Mar Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese.

The Catholicos of the Jacobite Church Baselios Thomas I said in his condolence message that Mar Chrysostom was a close friend of the Jacobite Church.

"In the society, Thirumeni was the face of Christian churches. Society has always respected him irrespective of caste or religion. Personally, he was like an elder brother to me," said Baselios Thomas I.

Archbishop of Verapoly Mar Joseph Kalathiparambil said that the demise of the prelate was an irreparable loss to the nation. "He had very strong stand on issues and was a shepherd with a great vision," said Mar Kalathiparambil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp