Factions in Congress call for truce

The ‘A’ group leaders were closeted at senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed’s flat at Kowdiar here after he suffered a leg injury.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. (Photo | EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the high-power Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meet on Friday, ‘A’ group leaders of Congress have decided not to raise a hue and cry over the change of leadership at the party and parliamentary levels. The rival ‘I’ group too is keen to see Ramesh Chennithala continue as the Opposition leader much to the anguish of V D Satheesan, who is keen on succeeding him.

The ‘A’ group leaders were closeted at senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed’s flat at Kowdiar here after he suffered a leg injury. Besides Oommen Chandy, almost all warhorses like M M Hassan, Benny Behanan and K Babu paid a courtesy visit which became an unofficial group meeting. At a time when Congress’ fortunes are at its lowest ebb, a majority of leaders is not keen on initiating a revolt against state president Mullappally Ramachandran. Their ploy is to initiate talks with a cross-section of party leaders and UDF allies in which a “peaceful” and “consensus” decision is taken on whether Mullappally and Chennithala should be removed or not. 

This is late reasoning among them as, all along, the complaint was that it was the trio who had been taking unilateral decisions. “A majority of us prefer to see Chennithala continue as he is quite indispensable. Satheesan is young and does not have the support of all leaders. Only through a series of talks can we reach a conclusion on whether a new chief is needed or not. There is no point in revolting against the leadership at this point as it will only demoralise party workers further,” a senior ‘A’ group leader told TNIE.

K Sudhakaran, MP, who had been revolting against Mullappally for some time has mellowed down. 
However, his loyalist, Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph, has demanded Sudhakaran be made the next state Congress head. The ‘I’ group has also decided that corrective mechanisms should be initiated, but not in haste. On Thursday, the top brass of the leadership will discuss the strategies to be adopted at the 21-member PAC meeting the next day. 

