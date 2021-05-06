STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
He will be noted for his spiritual wisdom, humour: PM Modi condoles Mar Chrysostom's demise

He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:11 AM

Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Mar Chrysostom. “Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church,” he said in a tweet. 

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recalled that Mar Chrysostom was noted for his spiritual wisdom and humour. “I am profoundly grieved by the passing away of His Grace Most Rev Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Thirumeni, world’s oldest Bishop who served the longest tenure as Bishop in any Indian Church. Mar Chrysostom Thirumeni conveyed spiritual wisdom with a touch of humour making people smile as well as inspired them to contribute to human welfare. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a message. 

Mar Chrysostom efficiently utilised his long life, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. “It’s a rare gift for humans to live beyond 100. He efficiently utilised it in full,” he said in a message. “Thirumeni proved that priesthood can be used for the betterment of people’s lives. He walked in the way of Christ, wiped away the tears of the pained and gave relief to the burden bearers. He welcomed matters of progressive nature. He raised religious thoughts to human planes. Tirumeni viewed life satirically, made people happy and was always a distinct personality,” Pinarayi said. 

