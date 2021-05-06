Kerala imposes lockdown from May 8 to 16 amid surging Covid cases

By Online Desk

Kerala has imposed lockdown from May 8th to 16th amid surging coronavairus cases.

The state reported 41,953 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the single biggest surge reported in a day.

Though the number of tests done was increased to 1,63,321 samples, every fourth person tested was found to be infected. The test positivity rate was 25.69 per cent.

There were 58 deaths reported on the day. The total deaths due to COVID-19 is now 5565.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the Centre to provide at least 1000 tonnes of imported Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 50 lakh doses of Covishield and 25 lakh doses of Covaxin to the state in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan also sought PSA plants, oxygen concentrates and ventilators on a priority basis, considering the fact that Kerala has one of the highest active caseloads in the country.

