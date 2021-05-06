Mar Chrysostom spread joy with wisdom

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, the senior-most metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, conquered the minds of all people, transcending religious and political boundaries, through his inborn sense of humour and concern for the welfare of the socially and economically backward people. He has a special place especially in the minds of youngsters as he, with his “golden tongue”, communicated with them through pleasant talk, sprinkled with humorous words, spreading a positive feeling around.

Philip Oommen, as his original name was, was very popular for his down-to-earth character. Once he had been waiting for a train to Kerala for around three hours in Jolarpettai railway station in Tamil Nadu at a younger age when he noticed a quarrel between railway porters and commuters.

He approached them and requested the porters to behave politely to the elderly. Then, one of the porters told him that they didn’t want his advice and that he could understand their problems only if he worked as a porter. Oommen accepted it as a challenge and worked as a porter there for at least for three months and brought changes to the lives of porters there.

The ‘humour king’, who also kept good relationships with political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and Pinarayi Vijayan, made them laugh during their conversations. He was born in Adangappurath Kalamannil family at Kalloopara here as the son of Rev K E Oommen Kasseessa, then vicar-general of the Mar Thoma Church, and Sosamma of Nadukkeveetil family at Karthikappally in Alappuzha on April 27, 1918. He completed his school education at Maramon in Kozhenchery and Eraviperoor. Though he had a good relationship with Servants of India Society, Oommen was involved in missionary work in Ankola, Karnataka, from 1940 to 1942 to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. He had given special attention to the welfare of Adivasi people.

He joined United Theological College, Bengaluru, for theological studies and was ordained deacon on January 1, 1944 and Kasseessa on June 3. After leaving Ankola Ashram, he served as vicar of Kottarakkara, Mylom, Pattamala, Manganam St Peter’s and Thiruvananthapuram parishes. Rev Philip Oommen got ordained as ramban on May 20, 1953 and as episcopa on May 23 with the name Philipose Mar Chrysostom Episcopa.

With former chief minister Oommen Chandy

He joined St Augustine’s College, Canterbury, England to pursue further theological studies. After reaching Kerala in 1954, he led Kottayam-Kunnamkulam diocese and the Mar Thoma Vaideeka Seminary. India’s longest-serving bishop was exalted to the positions of Suffragan Metropolitan in May 1978, Officiating Metropolitan on March 15, 1999 and Metropolitan of Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church on October 23, 1999. Considering his services to society, the nation honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2018. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind on March, 20, 2018. Mollywood director Blessy made a documentary on the life and vision of Mar Chrysostom named ‘100 Years of Chrysostom’.

BORN: April 27, 1918 at Eraviperoor (Tiruvalla)

Parents: Kalamannil Very Rev K E Oommen and Sosamma

Ordained priest: June 03, 1944

Consecrated as Episcopa: May 23, 1953

Installed as Metropolitan: October 23, 1999

Designated as Valiya Metropolitan: October 02, 2007

Awarded Padma Bhushan: March 20, 2018

Attended second Vatican Council summoned by Pope John 23rd as official observer of the Mar Thoma Church