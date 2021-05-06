Supporters clamour for K Sudhakaran to lead Congress, but his strengths are his flaws too

M P Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There are many stumbling blocks in the way of Congress leader K Sudhakaran to reach the helm of his party though his supporters are campaigning for his elevation.His supporters from Kannur have renewed their clamour to make him the Congress state chief after news spread that Mullappally Ramachandran is likely to be replaced after the party’s poll debacle.

Sudhakaran’s uncompromising approach to the CPM and strident stand against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have made him the darling of a section of Congressmen.He had claimed that there were three attempts on his life from CPM workers. He was also entangled in cases of the murder attempt on CPM leader E P Jayarajan on a running train in 1995 and the killing of CPM worker Nalpadi Vasu in 1993.

Sudhakaran had wrested Edakkad from CPM through a protracted legal battle in 1991 after contesting from the constituency unsuccessfully many times. He is acceptable to IUML and Sunni scholars’ organisation Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has mentioned his name in the list of leaders with proven secular credentials.

“Only a leader of Sudhakaran’s calibre can boost the sagging morale of party workers. He can infuse vigour in the party machinery and prepare it for a long battle,” said Rijil Makkutty, Youth Congress leader from Kannur.“Demands have come from outside Kannur too to make Sudhakaran the Congress state president. Congress leader from Palakkad A V Gopinath had raised such a demand. Sudhakaran is acceptable to minorities too,” Rijil said.

The fact that Sudhakaran had learnt the art of politics from the same school from where CPM leaders from Kannur got educated makes him qualified to take on Pinarayi. However, he has many handicaps that make him less suitable for the state chief’s post. His style of functioning may not be acceptable to people outside Malabar, who detest the ‘Kannur style’ of politics.

He is totally in the dark about the dynamics of practical politics of south Kerala and may not have anything to contribute to the delicate caste and communal equations. His off-the-cuff remarks have landed the party in embarrassing situations many times. Sources told TNIE that his stature has gone down after the dismal performance of Congress in Kannur. He could not win back the prestigious Kannur seat for his party.