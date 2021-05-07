Lockdown 2.0 in Kerala: A rundown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced a complete lockdown for nine days from Saturday in view of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. The complete lockdown — from May 8 to 16 — comes after the state’s partial lockdown for five days, which came into effect on Tuesday, failed to contain the Covid spread. Besides, hospitals have started reporting shortage of beds and the death toll is shooting up.

On Thursday, Kerala reported 42,464 new Covid cases and 63 deaths — both a new high. The state has over 3.9 lakh active cases.As per the lockdown regulations, health-related services, including hospitals, laboratories, clinics and medical shops, will be allowed to function. While all road and waterway transport will remain suspended, air and rail services (except metro) will be operational.

Restaurants can open for home delivery services. Shops, including ration shops, dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed and bakeries, have been exempted from restrictions. All shops should be closed by 7.30pm

Announcing the decision, a communique from the CM’s Office said the lockdown was announced in the wake of the surge in Covid cases in the second wave. Any person violating lockdown guidelines would be liable to face action as per the relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 and other relevant laws in force, the order said.

WHAT THE CURBS MEAN...