Lockdown 2.0 in Kerala: A rundown

Lockdown is here.All commercial and private establishments to be closed down.Hospitals and all related medical establishments to remain open

Published: 07th May 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Police checking with a motorist about his purpose of travel amid the curbs imposed by the government in view of Covid surge, in T’Puram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced a complete lockdown for nine days from Saturday in view of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. The complete lockdown —  from May 8 to 16 — comes after the state’s partial lockdown for five days, which came into effect on Tuesday, failed to contain the Covid spread. Besides, hospitals have started reporting shortage of beds and the death toll is shooting up.

On Thursday, Kerala reported 42,464 new Covid cases and 63 deaths — both a new high. The state has over 3.9 lakh active cases.As per the lockdown regulations, health-related services, including hospitals, laboratories, clinics and medical shops, will be allowed to function. While all road and waterway transport will remain suspended, air and rail services (except metro) will be operational.

Restaurants can open for home delivery services. Shops, including ration shops, dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed and bakeries, have been exempted from restrictions. All shops should be closed by 7.30pm

Announcing the decision, a communique from the CM’s Office said the lockdown was announced in the wake of the surge in Covid cases in the second wave. Any person violating lockdown guidelines would be liable to face action as per the relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 and other relevant laws in force, the order said. 

WHAT THE CURBS MEAN...

  • Shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat and fish to remain open till 7.30pm
  • Restaurants allowed home delivery
  • Air and rail services allowed. All other modes of transport, including Metro, to be suspended
  • Plying of pvt vehicles allowed only for procuring essential items, medicines and for other permitted activities  
  • All places of worship to be closed for public
  • Ban on all social, political and religious gatherings
  • Banks can function with minimal staff from 10am to 1pm
  • Online taxis will be allowed to ply in emergency cases
  • Not more than 20 persons allowed to attend funerals 
  • For pre-fixed marriages, a maximum of 20 people permitted. The nearest police station should be intimated in advance
