STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Virtual firms run illegal trade, cardamom farmers to approach Centre, Kerala government

The farmers have decided to approach both the central and state governments against such firms claiming to operate under the FPTC Act 2020 currently stayed by the Supreme Court.

Published: 07th May 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

cardamom.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Virtual trade firms operating illegally in Kerala and Tamil Nadu under the cover of the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020 are taking cardamom farmers in Kerala for a ride.

The farmers have decided to approach both the central and state governments against such firms claiming to operate under the FPTC Act 2020 currently stayed by the Supreme Court.

The farmers say these digital firms promise payment within three days, as stipulated under the FPTC Act, while procuring their produce but delay payment inordinately citing various reasons.

Spices Board officials, while confirming the existence of illegal virtual firms in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said they will crack down on such firms.

"We have received information on illegal firms running collection centres in the state. The board will convene a meeting to discuss the issue and initiate steps to safeguard the interests of farmers," said Staney Joseph Pothen, vice-chairman of Spices Board.

Shine Varghese, general secretary of Vandanmedu Cardamom Growers' Association, said these virtual trading firms functioning under the FPTC Act were illegal as the Supreme Court had stayed the Act in January this year.

"Only firms with auctioneer licence from the Spices Board as per the existing Cardamom (Licensing and Marketing) Rules, 1987, can operate. The illegal firms promise to pay farmers within three days as mandated under the FPTC Act. But they delay the payment for months. We had decided to start a digital trading firm under the FPTC Act, but the plan was put on hold after the Supreme Court stayed the Act," he said.

Hemant Kishore, who runs a spices trading company, said farmers should be wary of illegal firms. "The Spices Board should immediately intervene and take action against such firms," he said.

Antony Mathew, a 60-year-old cardamom planter from Vallakkadavu in Idukki, said these companies convince farmers with letters and notices claiming that they operate under the FPTC Act.

"During this period of distress, farmers are looking for avenues to sell their produce and they get duped by these firms easily. In my knowledge, there are at least three big trading firms in Idukki which claim to operate under the FPTC Act," he said.

The Centre brought in the FPTC Act for the benefit of farmers but these illegal firms are misusing it, said V P Rajendran, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh state secretary. "We have decided to take up the matter with the Centre. These illegal firms not only delay payment but also collect an interest of 24 per cent from farmers if they want an early payment for their produce," he said. Delete & Prev | Delete & Next Move to: INBOX 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala cardomom farms Tamil Nadu FPTC Act 2020
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp