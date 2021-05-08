STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC refuses to stay Kerala govt order slashing RT-PCR test rate to Rs 500

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General Ranjit Thamban said there were complaints that RT-PCR test rates in the state are the highest in the country.

A worker collects a senior citizen’s swab sample for Covid testing | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday declined to stay the state government’s order reducing the charge for RT-PCR tests from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500. Refusing to pass an interim order, Justice N Nagaresh observed that prima facie it appears the order was issued after conducting a market study and survey through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL).

“It is discernible from the government’s statement that the cost of RT-PCR test, including swab collection, would only come to Rs 135-240. It is also stated that charges in other states including Haryana, Telangana, and Uttarakhand are within the same range. Therefore, the court does not find any reason to pass an interim order,” the court observed. It also rejected the plea seeking a directive that no coercive steps be taken against labs who could not adhere to the order reducing the rate.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General Ranjit Thamban said there were complaints that RT-PCR test rates in the state are the highest in the country. The rate in Punjab is only Rs 415, while it is Rs 500 in Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The AAG also pointed out that a division bench of the HC had orally appreciated the move to reduce the rate while closing a Public Interest Litigation seeking reduction.According to the government, a majority of accredited labs — including the Doctors’ Diagnostic Research Centre which has branches throughout the state — is accepting the rate and only a few labs are challenging it. The cost of kits and consumables have drastically come down and the argument of the private labs that the only way to move forward is to use test kits that are cheaper and not up to the mark in getting an accurate result was without any basis, the government submitted.

The laboratory owners said that, as per current norms and quality standards, the average cost for an RT-PCR test comes to Rs 1,500. The revision of charges would detrimentally affect the quality of the tests, the petitioners submitted.

They pointed out that cheaper test kits were available in the market but they may not give good results. The bulk of their clientele were travellers abroad or those intending to undergo surgery. Accuracy of the test could not be compromised with cheaper kits. It was next to impossible to do effective RT-PCR tests at Rs 500, unless the quality of the reagents were compromised, the lab owners said.

